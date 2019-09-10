Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wimbledon CEO to leave after 2020 tournament

September 10, 2019 5:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The chief executive of Wimbledon says he will step down after eight years in the role.

Richard Lewis will leave after next year’s grass-court Grand Slam event at the All England Club.

The departure of Lewis, who joined as CEO in 2012, coincides with the handover of the role of Wimbledon chairman from Philip Brook to Ian Hewitt.

Under Lewis there was a 160% increase in player prize money, Court No. 1 was rebuilt and the grass-court season was extended.

Advertisement

Brook says Lewis has delivered “a phenomenal period of change that will long be recognized in our history.”

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria