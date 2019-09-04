Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wings-Sun, Box

September 4, 2019 9:09 pm
 
DALLAS (72)

Davis 0-4 2-2 2, Gray 5-9 4-5 15, Harrison 3-5 1-2 7, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Ogunbowale 10-21 8-9 32, Anigwe 3-7 0-0 6, Gustafson 3-5 1-1 8, McCarty-Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 16-19 72.

CONNECTICUT (102)

A.Thomas 7-11 1-2 15, J.Jones 8-13 6-6 22, J.Thomas 3-7 2-2 10, Stricklen 2-5 3-3 9, Williams 2-6 4-4 9, B.Jones 5-5 1-1 11, Banham 1-4 0-0 3, Hiedeman 1-2 1-5 4, Holmes 1-2 0-2 2, Tuck 6-8 1-2 17. Totals 36-63 19-27 102.

Dallas 16 10 20 26— 72
Connecticut 24 25 24 29—102

3-Point Goals_Dallas 6-19 (Ogunbowale 4-7, Gray 1-3, Gustafson 1-3, Davis 0-1, McCarty-Williams 0-1, Johnson 0-4), Connecticut 11-25 (Tuck 4-5, J.Thomas 2-3, Stricklen 2-5, Williams 1-2, Hiedeman 1-2, Banham 1-3, Holmes 0-1, J.Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 17 (Johnson, Anigwe, Harrison 4), Connecticut 33 (Williams 8). Assists_Dallas 15 (Ogunbowale 6), Connecticut 26 (Hiedeman 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Connecticut 20. A_6,284 (9,323).

