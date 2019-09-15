Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA Playoff Glance

September 15, 2019 7:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

Second Round
Sunday, Sept 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Advertisement

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Washington vs. Las Vegas

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Thursday, Sept. 19: Las Vegas at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at Las Vegas, 8:30 or 9 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas at Washington, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

Connecticut vs. Los Angeles

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9 or 10:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6:30 or 8 p.m.

Finals
(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in