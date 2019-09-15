WNBA Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|First Round
|Wednesday, Sept. 11
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
|Second Round
|Sunday, Sept 15
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5)
|Washington vs. Las Vegas
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Las Vegas at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at Las Vegas, 8:30 or 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas at Washington, 8 or 8:30 p.m.
|Connecticut vs. Los Angeles
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 9 or 10:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6:30 or 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD
