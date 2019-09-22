WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) First Round Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

Second Round Sunday, Sept 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

Semifinals (Best-of-5) Washington 2, Las Vegas 1

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at Las Vegas, 8:30 or 9 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas at Washington, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

Finals (Best-of-5)

Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut vs. TBD, TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

