WNBA Playoff Glance

September 24, 2019 11:04 pm
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

Second Round
Sunday, Sept 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Washington 2, Las Vegas 1

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

Finals
(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut vs. TBD, TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

