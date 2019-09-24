WNBA Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|First Round
|Wednesday, Sept. 11
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
|Second Round
|Sunday, Sept 15
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5)
|Washington 2, Las Vegas 1
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
|Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Connecticut vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut vs. TBD, TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
