Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wofford runs past Gardner-Webb to earn 1st win, 49-10

September 21, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Joe Newman passed for 67 yards and a touchdown and ran for 155 yards and another score as Wofford picked up its first win of the season, rolling past Gardner-Webb 49-10 in a nonconference game Saturday night.

After starting the season ranked No. 8 in the Football Championship Subdivision, the Terriers lost their opener to South Carolina State, 28-13, and were upset by Samford 21-14.

Wofford’s Blake Morgan opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and Jacquez Allen added a 46-yard run for a score at the end of the first quarter. Newman connected with T.J. Luther on a 62-yard touchdown pass as the Terriers built a 28-3 lead at halftime.

Wofford (1-2) rushed for 490 yards against the Bulldogs in a 45-14 win a year ago. Saturday, the Terriers ran for 489 yards and six touchdowns. Morgan had two scores and gained 67 yards on 10 carries. Newman carried 11 times.

Advertisement

Gardner-Webb (1-3) was held to just nine yards on the ground. Kalen Whitlow was 13-of-21 passing for 201 yards.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson