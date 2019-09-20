Listen Live Sports

Woman testifies that she told man accused of rape to stop

September 20, 2019 5:22 pm
 
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A woman who says she was raped by an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults says she told him several times to stop touching her and that she did not want to have sex.

The 21-year-old woman finished testifying Friday in the first-degree rape trial of 23-year-old Clay Conaway.

She is among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.

The woman told a detective hours after the June 2018 incident that she repeatedly told Conaway to stop what he was doing.

The defense noted that a three-page chronology she typed up before a second police interview doesn’t indicate that she ever told Conaway “no,” only that she asked him several times what he was doing.

The trial will resume Monday.

