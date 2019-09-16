Listen Live Sports

WR Demaryius Thomas active for Jets vs. Browns on MNF

September 16, 2019
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is active and could make his debut for the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns.

Thomas was acquired last Tuesday from New England for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. The veteran receiver was listed as questionable while dealing with a hamstring ailment.

Starting quarterback Sam Darnold is among the Jets’ inactives Monday night as he recovers from mononucleosis. Trevor Siemian will start in his place.

Also not playing for New York: linebackers C.J. Mosley and Jordan Willis, defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers, running back Bilal Powell and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga.

Browns starting safety Damarious Randall won’t play while dealing with a concussion. He’ll be replaced by Eric Murray.

Also inactive for Cleveland: running back Dontrell Hilliard, defensive end Genard Avery, linebacker Adarius Taylor, center Austin Corbett, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and wide receiver Rashard Higgins.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

