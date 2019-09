WTA Guangzhou Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Tianhe Sports Center Guangzhou, China Purse: $500,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7), Belarus, 6-4, 6-2.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, 6-4, 6-3.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Xun Fang Ying, China, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (6).

Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles First Round

Alison Bai, France, and Exilane Lechemia, France, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Jessica Moore, Australia, 2-6, 7-5, 10-3.

