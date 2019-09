WTA Guangzhou Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Tianhe Sports Center Guangzhou, China Purse: $500,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Zheng Saisai (6), China, def. Duan Yingying, China, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo Spain, 2-6, 6-1, 4-1 retired.

Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Sofia Kenin (3), United States, vs. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 3-1 retired.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Peng Shuai, China, def. Wang Qiang (2), China, 7-5, 6-2.

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Zhang Shuai (4), China, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Jiang Xinyu and Tang Qianhui, China, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lidziya Marozava (3), Belarus, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, and Ankita Raina, India, 6-3, 6-1.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Lu Jia-Jing and Xun Fang Ying, China, 6-0, 6-3.

