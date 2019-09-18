WTA Guangzhou Open Results

|Wednesday
|At Tianhe Sports Center
|Guangzhou, China
|Purse: $500,000 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Sofia Kenin (3), United States, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.
Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).
Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Zheng Saisai (6), China, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Peng Shuai, China, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-0.
Zhang Shuai (4), China, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.
Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, 6-4, 4-3 retired.
Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.
Duan Yingying and Yang Zhaoxuan (2), China, def. Ng Kwan Yau, Hong Kong, and Zheng Saisai, China, 6-4, 6-0.
Peng Shuai, China, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Ellen Perez, Australia, and Sabrina Santamaria (4), United States, 6-3, 7-5.
Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.
