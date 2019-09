WTA Guangzhou Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday

At Guangzhou International Tennis Center

Guangzhou, China

Purse: $500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

GUANGZHOU, CHINA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Guangzhou Open at Guangzhou International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Sofia Kenin (3), United States, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Zheng Saisai (6), China, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Peng Shuai, China, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-0.

Zhang Shuai (4), China, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, 6-4, 4-3, ret.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Zhaoxuan Yang and Duan Ying-Ying (2), China, def. Zheng Saisai, China, and Kwan Yau Ng, Hong Kong, China, 6-4, 6-0.

Peng Shuai, China, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, 6-3, 7-5.

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (1), China, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

