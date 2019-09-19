Listen Live Sports

WTA Guangzhou Results

September 19, 2019 6:36 am
 
Thursday

At Guangzhou International Tennis Center

Guangzhou, China

Purse: $500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

GUANGZHOU, CHINA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Guangzhou Open at Guangzhou International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Zhaoxuan Yang and Duan Ying-Ying (2), China, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Peng Shuai, China, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Alison Bai, Australia, and Elixane Lechemia, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

