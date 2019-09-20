Listen Live Sports

WTA Guangzhou Results

September 20, 2019 6:32 am
 
Friday

At Guangzhou International Tennis Center

Guangzhou, China

Purse: $500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

GUANGZHOU, CHINA (AP) _ Results Friday from Guangzhou Open at Guangzhou International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinal

Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Sofia Kenin (3), United States, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lidziya Marozava (3), Belarus, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Peng Shuai, China, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Zhaoxuan Yang and Duan Ying-Ying (2), China, 6-4, 6-0.

