WTA Guangzhou Results

Friday
At Guangzhou International Tennis Center
Guangzhou, China
Purse: $500,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
GUANGZHOU, CHINA (AP) _ Results Friday from Guangzhou Open at Guangzhou International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinal
Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Sofia Kenin (3), United States, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinal
Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lidziya Marozava (3), Belarus, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Peng Shuai, China, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Zhaoxuan Yang and Duan Ying-Ying (2), China, 6-4, 6-0.
