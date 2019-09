WTA Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Court Hiroshima, Japan Purse: $226.750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Zarina Diyas (6), Kazakhstan, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-2.

Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova (2), Russia, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Alison Van Uytvanck (3), Belgium, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Anastasia Potapova and Yana Sizikova, Russia, def. Giorgina Garcia Perez and Sara Torribes Tormo (4), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Christina McHale, United States, and Valeria Savinykh, Russia, def. Kyoka Okamura and Ayano Shimizu, Japan, 6-4, 6-3.

