WTA ICBC Credit Card Zhengzhou Open Results

|Tuesday
|At Central Plains Tennis Center
|Zhengzhou, China
|Purse: $1.5 million (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Duan Yingying, China, 6-2, 6-3.
Alizé Cornet, France, def. Lu Jia-Jing, China, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Fiona Ferro, France, def. Yang Zhaoxuan, China, 6-2, 6-3.
Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Wang Meiling, China, 6-3, 6-4.
Zheng Saisai, China, def. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-0.
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. You Xiaodi, China, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.
Alison Riske, United States, def. Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Sofia Kenin and Asia Muhammad, United States, def. Guo Hanyu and Yuan Yue, China, 6-2, 6-3.
Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Chen Pei Hsuan and Hsieh Yu-chieh, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-3.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.