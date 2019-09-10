Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA ICBC Credit Card Zhengzhou Open Results

September 10, 2019 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday
At Central Plains Tennis Center
Zhengzhou, China
Purse: $1.5 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Duan Yingying, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Alizé Cornet, France, def. Lu Jia-Jing, China, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Yang Zhaoxuan, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Wang Meiling, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Advertisement

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-0.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. You Xiaodi, China, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Doubles
First Round

Sofia Kenin and Asia Muhammad, United States, def. Guo Hanyu and Yuan Yue, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Chen Pei Hsuan and Hsieh Yu-chieh, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-3.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria