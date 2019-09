WTA ICBC Credit Card Zhengzhou Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Central Plains Tennis Center Zhengzhou, China Purse: $1.5 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Petra Martic (7), Croatia, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin (6), United States, def. Alizé Cornet, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Caroline Garcia (8), France, 7-5, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, leads Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-3, 2-5, susp., rain.

Doubles First Round

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Duan Yingying and Zheng Saisai (2), China, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Alison Riske (3), United States, def. Fiona Ferro and Chloe Paquet, France, 6-1, 6-1.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Yang Zhaoxuan (4), China, 6-1, 6-0.

