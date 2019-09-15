Listen Live Sports

WTA ICBC Credit Card Zhengzhou Open Results

September 15, 2019 9:52 am
 
Sunday
At Central Plains Tennis Center
Zhengzhou, China
Purse: $1.5 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Championship

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic (7), Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles
Championship

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

