Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA ICBC Credit Card Zhengzhou Open Results

September 9, 2019 2:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Monday
At Central Plains Tennis Center
Zhengzhou, China
Purse: $1.5 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Sofia Kenin (6), United States, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Petra Martic (7), Croatia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia (8), France, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

Advertisement
Doubles
First Round

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Ellen Perez, Austria, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Laura Pigossi, Brazil, 7-5, 6-2.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Han Xinyun, China, def. Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
9|10 3rd Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare...
9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US