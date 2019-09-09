WTA ICBC Credit Card Zhengzhou Open Results

Monday At Central Plains Tennis Center Zhengzhou, China Purse: $1.5 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Sofia Kenin (6), United States, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Petra Martic (7), Croatia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia (8), France, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Ellen Perez, Austria, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Laura Pigossi, Brazil, 7-5, 6-2.

Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Han Xinyun, China, def. Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

