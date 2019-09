WTA Jiangxi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Nanchang International Tennis Center Nanchang, China Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Wang Yafan (2), China, 6-2, 6-4.

Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Zhu Lin, China, def. Peangtam Plipuech, Thailand, 6-2, 6-2.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Gao Xinyu, China, 5-7, 6-0, 7-5.

Peng Shuai, China, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Ankita Raina, India, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Jana Fett, Croatia, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-1.

Kristyna Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-3.

Zhang Shuai (1), China, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Jiang Xinyu and Tang Qianhui, China, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Jessica Moore (3), Australia, def. Sun Xuliu and Zheng Wushuang, China, 6-4, 6-3.

