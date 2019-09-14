Listen Live Sports

WTA Jiangxi Open Results

September 14, 2019 10:18 am
 
Saturday
At Nanchang International Tennis Center
Nanchang, China
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Rebecca Peterson (5), Sweden, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Peng Shuai, China, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles
Semifinals

Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai (2), China, def. Jiang Xinyu and Tang Qianhui, China, 6-1, 6-2.

