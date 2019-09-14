WTA Jiangxi Open Results

|Saturday
|At Nanchang International Tennis Center
|Nanchang, China
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Rebecca Peterson (5), Sweden, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-1.
Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Peng Shuai, China, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai (2), China, def. Jiang Xinyu and Tang Qianhui, China, 6-1, 6-2.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.