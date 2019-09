WTA Jiangxi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Nanchang International Tennis Center Nanchang, China Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Rebecca Peterson (5), Sweden, def. Xun Fangying, China, 6-0, 6-3.

Viktorija Golubic (6), Switzerland, def. Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-1, 6-1.

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 1-6, 6-3, 4-1 retired.

Magda Linette (3), Poland, def. Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-3, 6-2.

Liu Fangzhou, China, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Kateryna Kozlova (7), Ukraine, def. Greta Arn, Hungary, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Wang Xinyu and Zhu Lin, China, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lidziya Marozava (1), Belarus, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 10-4.

Sofia Shapatava, Georgia, and Emily Webley-Smith, Britian, def. Jacqueline Cako and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

