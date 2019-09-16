Listen Live Sports

WTA Korea Open Results

September 16, 2019 10:02 am
 
Monday
At Olympic Park
Seoul, South Korea
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Ekaterina Alexandrova (2), Russia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-3.

Margarita Gasparyan (7), Russia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Magda Linette (4), Poland, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Choi Ji-hee, South Korea, 6-1, 6-4.

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Wang Yafan (8), China, def. Danielle Lao, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles
First Round

Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Renata Voracova (2), Czech Republic, def. Kim Dabin and Park Sohyun, South Korea, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, and Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, 6-3, 6-1.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Kristen Flipkens, Belgium, and Jelena Ostapenko (1), Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.

