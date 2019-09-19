WTA Seoul Results

Thursday
At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Seoul, Korea
Purse: $250,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SEOUL, KOREA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round Of 16
Karolina Muchova (3), Czech Republic, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 6-3.
Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Cornelia Lister (2), Sweden, 6-2, 6-3.
Kristyna Pliskova and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Margarita Gasparyan (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
Wang Yafan, China, and Laura Pigossi, Brazil, def. Han Na-lae and Ji-Hee Choi, South Korea, 6-3, 6-3.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.