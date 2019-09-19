Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Seoul Results

September 19, 2019 7:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Thursday

At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul, Korea

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SEOUL, KOREA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 16

Karolina Muchova (3), Czech Republic, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 6-3.

Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Cornelia Lister (2), Sweden, 6-2, 6-3.

Kristyna Pliskova and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Margarita Gasparyan (3), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Advertisement

Wang Yafan, China, and Laura Pigossi, Brazil, def. Han Na-lae and Ji-Hee Choi, South Korea, 6-3, 6-3.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year