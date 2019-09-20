WTA Seoul Results

Friday

At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul, Korea

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SEOUL, KOREA (AP) _ Results Friday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Wang Yafan (8), China, def. Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (2), Russia, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-7 (0), 6-4, 6-4.

Magda Linette (4), Poland, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

