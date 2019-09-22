Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WTA Seoul Results

September 22, 2019 6:51 am
 
Sunday

At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul, Korea

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SEOUL, KOREA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Final

Karolina Muchova (3), Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette (4), Poland, 6-1, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Final

Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-7.

