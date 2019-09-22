WTA Seoul Results

Sunday
At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Seoul, Korea
Purse: $250,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SEOUL, KOREA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Final
Karolina Muchova (3), Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette (4), Poland, 6-1, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Final
Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-7.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.