WTA Seoul Results

Monday
At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Seoul, Korea
Purse: $250,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SEOUL, KOREA (AP) _ Results Monday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round Of 32
Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Ji-Hee Choi, South Korea, 6-1, 6-4.
Wang Yafan (8), China, def. Danielle Lao, United States, 6-4, 7-6.
Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-0.
Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round Of 16
Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-1.
Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Jelena Ostapenko (1), Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.
Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Cornelia Lister (2), Sweden, def. Dabin Kim and Sohyun Park, South Korea, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
