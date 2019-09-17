Listen Live Sports

WTA Seoul Results

September 17, 2019 1:49 am
 
Monday

At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul, Korea

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SEOUL, KOREA (AP) _ Results Monday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 32

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Ji-Hee Choi, South Korea, 6-1, 6-4.

Wang Yafan (8), China, def. Danielle Lao, United States, 6-4, 7-6.

Kristie Ahn, United States, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-0.

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round Of 16

Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-1.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Jelena Ostapenko (1), Latvia, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.

Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Cornelia Lister (2), Sweden, def. Dabin Kim and Sohyun Park, South Korea, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

