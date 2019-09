WTA Toray Pan Pacific Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At ITC Tsuyoshi Tennis Center Osaka, Japan Purse: $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Anastasija Sevastova (6), Latvia, 6-3, 6-1.

Nicole Gibbs, United States, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Han Xinyun, China, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Alizé Cornet, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-0, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

