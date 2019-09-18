WTA Toray Pan Pacific Open Results

Wednesday At ITC Tsuyoshi Tennis Center Osaka, Japan Purse: $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Second Round

Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, def. Nicole Gibbs, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Madison Keys (5), United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.

Elise Mertens (9), Belgium, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Abigail Spears, United States, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (3), Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (1), Netherlands, def. Momoko Kobori and Ayano Shimizu, Japan, 6-2, 7-5.

Misaki Doi and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Francesca di Lorenzo, United States, and Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-4, 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei and Yu-chieh, Taiwan, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0.

