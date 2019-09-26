WTA Wuhan Results

Thursday

At Optics Valley International Tennis Center

Wuhan, China

Purse: $2,828,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WUHAN, CHINA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Wuhan Open at Optics Valley International Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Petra Kvitova (5), Czech Republic, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-6.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, 6-1, 6-1.

Duan Ying-Ying, China, and Veronika Kudermetova (8), Russia, def. Abigail Spears, United States, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

