The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wyoming rallies to upend Texas State 23-14

September 7, 2019 11:12 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tyler Hall picked off a pass and returned it for the go-ahead score and Cooper Rothe kicked three field goals to lead Wyoming to a 23-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

Rothe’s second field goal — a 37-yarder — pulled the Cowboys (2-0) within 14-13 at the 10:44 mark of the third quarter. On Texas State’s next possession, Hall intercepted a Gresch Jensen pass and raced 72 yards for the score and a 20-14 lead. Rothe capped the scoring with a 19-yard field goal in the final quarter.

The Bobcats (0-2) controlled the first half, scoring on Caleb Twyford’s run after Jensen hit Micah Hilts for a 36-yard gain to the Cowboys’ 1-yard line. After Rothe made his first field goal — a 47-yarder — to cut the Cowboys’ deficit to 7-3, Jensen hooked up with Jah’Marae Sheread for a 50-yard score and a 14-3 lead. Sean Chambers’ 7-yard TD run cut the Cowboys’ deficit to 14-10 at halftime.

Jensen completed 33 of 54 passes for 394 yards with two interceptions. Texas State managed just 60 yards on the ground on 22 carries. The Bobcats outgained Wyoming 444-293. Most of the Cowboys’ offense came on the ground where they rushed 49 times for 190 yards.

Wyoming did not have a 100-yard rusher after having two players top the mark in five of its last six games.

