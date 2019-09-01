Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees recall OF Frazier after 2½ months at Triple-A

September 1, 2019 12:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have recalled brazen young outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A more than two months after sending him down amid a roster crunch.

Frazier rejoined the team before Sunday’s game against Oakland as rosters expanded for September. The 24-year-old hit .283 with 11 homers and an .843 OPS in 53 games with New York this season, becoming a fan favorite before several embarrassing miscues in the outfield led to booing at Yankee Stadium.

Frazier was demoted in mid-June and called it a “tough pill to swallow.” The move came after the club acquired slugger Edwin Encarnación and with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge nearing returns from injury. Frazier has been with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since, even as the Yankees’ injury woes continued. The club has set a major league record with 29 players on the injured list this season.

Frazier was in the lineup Sunday, batting eighth as the designated hitter.

Advertisement

New York also recalled right-handers Ryan Dull and Chance Adams from Triple-A, signed left-hander Tyler Lyons to a major league deal and transferred right-hander David Hale to the 60-day injured list.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations