Yankees’ Tauchman pulled from game with left calf injury

September 8, 2019 11:05 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman has been pulled from a game at Fenway Park with an injury to his left calf.

Tauchman limped off after fielding a routine single hit by Boston’s Brock Holt in the fourth inning Sunday night. He stopped just before the ball reached him and was favoring his left leg.

The Yankees announced that Tauchman had tightness in his left calf and would return to New York on Monday for evaluation.

Tauchman hit a two-run homer in the top of the inning to give New York a 6-2 lead. He was able to walk on his own to the dugout and was replaced in left by Cameron Maybin.

The 28-year-old Tauchman has been a breakout performer for the banged up Yankees. He’s hitting .277 with 13 home runs this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

