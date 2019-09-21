Listen Live Sports

Young leads Columbia past St. Francis (PA) 31-14

September 21, 2019 5:18 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Young ran for 98 yards and a touchdown to help Columbia roll past St. Francis (PA) 31-14 on Saturday.

Ty Lenhart threw for 101 yards and also ran for a score for the Lions (1-0) in their season opener.

Columbia trailed 7-0 early when Young broke for a 65-yard touchdown run on first down to even it up with 11:08 left in the first quarter. St. Francis answered with another touchdown on a 74-yard pass from Jason Brown but Lenhart’s touchdown run tied it up again with 1:32 left in the quarter.

The Lions took the lead for good midway through the second quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Mike Roussos, taking a 21-14 advantage into halftime.

Freshman Alex Felkins kicked a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter and Roussos capped the scoring late in the fourth with a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown with 6:03 remaining.

Brown threw for 154 yards and a score for the Red Flash (2-2).

