The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Youngstown State rolls over Howard 54-28

September 7, 2019 5:51 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nathan Mays threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Joe Alessi rushed for two scores and Youngstown State amassed 640 total yards of offense in beating Howard 54-28 on Saturday for its second straight win.

It was Youngstown State’s sixth-most total yards in school history and the most since 638 yards against Indiana State in 2017.

The Penguins gained 454 total rushing yards — the fourth-most in school history — led by Braxton Chapman’s 132 on eight carries and London Pearson’s 126 on six tries.

Alessi capped the Penguins’ opening drive with a 6-yard TD run, but Howard led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter after Caylin Newton hit Kyle Anthony on a 50-yard TD strike and John Smith VI picked off a Mays pass to set up Dedrick Parson’s 2-yard scoring run.

The Penguins scored three straight second quarter TDs for a 27-14 halftime lead, with Mays hitting Jeremiah Braswell on a 38-yard pass, Christian Turner scoring on a 5-yard run and Mays tossing a 15-yard pass to Ryan Emans. Antoine Cook’s recovery of a Bison fumble set up Turner’s TD run.

The Bison closed to 27-21 in the third quarter on Newton’s second TD strike to Kyle Anthony, a 22-yarder, before the Penguins scored four unanswered touchdowns.

Mays, 8 of 14 for 182 yards passing, scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and Alessi burst untouched through the line to score on a 40-yard run for a 40-21 lead. Chapman scored on a 78-yard run and Pearson scored on a 75-yarder.

Newton was 16 of 27 for 266 yards passing with an interception. Anthony, 10 catches for 146 yards, also caught a 16-yard TD pass from backup Quinton Williams in the fourth quarter.

