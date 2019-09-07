Listen Live Sports

Zappe leads Houston Baptist to easy win over Texas Wesleyan

September 7, 2019 10:25 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Bailey Zappe had three straight touchdown passes in the first half as Houston Baptist dominated NAIA’s Texas Wesleyan 58-13 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

The Rams threw a scare into Houston Baptist when Chance Carroll picked off a Zappe pass, returning it 90 yards to take a 7-0 lead. Zappe answered with scoring tosses to DJ Dormeus, Jerreth Sterns and Trevor Larkin for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. The Huskies scored 58 unanswered points to roll to its first win after dropping a 36-34 decision to UTEP last week. HBU was 1-10 the last two seasons. The Huskies will face South Dakota next week.

Zappe threw for 249 yards and three scores in the first half before turning over the job to Blaise Bentsen who threw for 82 yards and a score. Ben Ratzlaff caught seven passes for 110 yards.

The Huskies amassed 597 yards while limiting Texas Wesleyan to 123 total yards.

