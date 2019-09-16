Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hat trick, Galaxy routs Sporting 7-2

September 16, 2019 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a hat trick and broke Los Angeles’ season goal record with 26 in the Galaxy’s 7-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old Swedish star tied it at 1 in 32nd minute to match the goal record set by Carlos Ruiz in 2002, then gave Los Angeles (14-13-3) a 3-1 lead in the 51st to break the mark and completed the hat trick in the 85th.

Los Angeles snapped a four-match winless streak to move into fifth place in the Western Conference, a point ahead of San Jose and two in front of Portland.

Ibrahimovic scored his first goal on a rebound after goalkeeper Tim Melia stopped his penalty kick, then beat Melia with a left-footer from close range to break the record. He also scored the final goal on a left-footer.

Advertisement

Joe Corona gave Los Angeles the lead in the 48th minute on a header off Cristian Pavón’s high chip. Uriel Antuna added a goal in the 69th, and Sebastian Lletget struck in the 77th and 79th minutes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Felipe Gutiérrez scored twice for Sporting (10-13-7).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed