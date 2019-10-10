Listen Live Sports

10 Things to Know for Today

October 16, 2019
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEBATE RIVALS ASSAIL ELIZABETH WARREN

Democratic presidential hopefuls accuse the Massachusetts senator of ducking questions about the cost of Medicare for All and her signature “wealth tax” plan.

2. IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY REVEALING NEW DETAILS

The testimony from witnesses, mainly officials from the State Department and other foreign policy posts, is largely corroborating the account of the government whistleblower.

3. TURKEY DEFIES NATO ALLIES IN SYRIA

Turkey’s president resists growing pressure and sanctions for a cease-fire in northern Syria as Russia says it is working to prevent a conflict between advancing Turkish and Syrian government forces.

4. AP: TOXIC PCBS LINGER IN SCHOOLS

Tens of thousands of schools may be contaminated with the banned chemicals, yet the U.S. government hasn’t determined the scope of the problem or come up with a plan or funding to mitigate the potential risks.

5. MEDICARE FOR ALL, WITH A TWEAK

Two nonpartisan think tanks find that building on Obama’s health law can deliver near-universal coverage.

6. CHINESE SNOOPING TECH SPREADS

A video surveillance system with facial recognition by Huawei is being rolled out across hundreds of cities around the world, particularly in poorer countries with weak track records of human rights or data protection.

7. HONG KONG LAWMAKERS THWART LEADER’S ADDRESS

Furious pro-democracy lawmakers twice force Carrie Lam to stop delivering a speech laying out her policy objectives and then clamor for her resignation.

8. NO BREAKTHROUGH IN BREXIT TALKS

EU and British negotiators fail to reach a consensus during a frantic all-night session and will continue seeking a compromise on the eve of a crucial EU summit.

9. WHO REIGNED AT DOVE AWARDS

Grammy-winning singer Lauren Daigle wins artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.

10. A WIN 86 YEARS IN THE MAKING

The Washington Nationals ride a big first inning and Patrick Corbin’s pitching to sweep St. Louis and advance to the World Series.

