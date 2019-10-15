Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

15-year-old becomes youngest winner of sanctioned tour event

October 23, 2019 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Josh Hill became the youngest winner of a sanctioned tour event Wednesday when the 15-year-old amateur from Dubai shot 8-under 62 to win the Al Ain Open on the MENA Tour.

The MENA Tour holds tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa and receives points from the Official World Golf Ranking. The previous youngest winner of an OWGR event was Ryo Ishikawa, who was 15 years, 8 months when he won on the Japan Golf Tour in 2007.

Hill is two months younger.

Hill, born and raised in Dubai by English parents, was three shots behind going into the final round at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club. His 62 gave him a two-shot victory over Harry Ellis of England.

Advertisement

Because Hill is an amateur, Ellis received the $13,500 first prize.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon