2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT ASIA SECOND ROUND Group winners and top four second-place teams advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Syria 3 3 0 0 11 3 9 China 3 2 1 0 12 0 7 Philippines 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 Maldives 3 1 0 2 2 7 3 Guam 4 0 0 4 1 16 0 Thursday, Sept. 5 At Dededo, Guam

Guam 0, Maldives 1

At Bacolod, Philippines

Philippines 2, Syria 5

Tuesday, Sept. 10 At Dededo, Guam

Guam 1, Philippines 4

At Male, Maldives

Maldives 0, China 5

Thursday, Oct. 10 At Guangzhou, China

China 7, Guam 0

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Syria 2, Maldives 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15 At Bacolod, Philippines

Philippines 0, China 0

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Syria 4, Guam 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

Maldives vs. Philippines

Syria vs. China

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Maldives vs. Guam

Syria vs. Philippines

Thursday, March 26, 2020

China vs. Maldives

Philippines vs. Guam

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Guam vs. China

Maldives vs. Syria

Thursday, June 4, 2020

China vs. Philippines

Syria vs. Guam

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

China vs. Syria

Philippines vs. Maldives

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 3 3 0 0 15 1 9 Jordan 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 Kuwait 3 1 1 1 7 3 4 Nepal 4 1 0 3 2 15 3 Taiwan 3 0 0 3 2 11 0 Thursday, Sept. 5 At Kuwait City

Kuwait 7, Nepal 0

At Taipei, Taiwan

Taiwan 1, Jordan 2

Tuesday, Sept. 10 At Kuwait City

Kuwait 0, Australia 3

At Taipei City, Taiwan

Taiwan 0, Nepal 2

Thursday, Oct. 10 At Canberra, Australia

Australia 5, Nepal 0

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan 0, Kuwait 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15 At Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Taiwan 1, Australia 7

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan 3, Nepal 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

Jordan vs. Australia

Kuwait vs. Taiwan

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Jordan vs. Taiwan

Nepal vs. Kuwait

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Australia vs. Kuwait

Nepal vs. Taiwan

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Kuwait vs. Jordan

Nepal vs. Australia

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Australia vs. Taiwan

Jordan vs. Nepal

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Australia vs. Jordan

Taiwan vs. Kuwait

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Iraq 3 2 1 0 7 1 7 Bahrain 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 Iran 3 2 0 1 16 1 6 Hong Kong 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Cambodia 4 0 1 3 1 20 1 Thursday, Sept. 5 At Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodia 1, Hong Kong 1

At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain 1, Iraq 1

Tuesday, Sept. 10 At Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodia 0, Bahrain 1

At Hong Kong

Hong Kong 0, Iran 2

Thursday, Oct. 10 At Tehran, Iran

Iran 14, Cambodia 0

At Basra, Iraq

Iraq 2, Hong Kong 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15 At Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodia 0, Iraq 4

At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain 1, Iran 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

Hong Kong vs. Bahrain

Iraq vs. Iran

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Hong Kong vs. Cambodia

Iraq vs. Bahrain

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Bahrain vs. Cambodia

Iran vs. Hong Kong

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Cambodia vs. Iran

Hong King vs. Iraq

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Iran vs. Bahrain

Iraq vs. Cambodia

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Bahrain vs. Hong Kong

Iran vs. Iraq

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Uzbekistan 3 2 0 1 8 3 6 Saudi Arabia 3 1 2 0 5 2 5 Palestine 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 Singapore 4 1 1 2 5 9 4 Yemen 3 0 2 1 4 9 2 Thursday, Sept. 5 At Singapore

Singapore 2, Yemen 2

At Al Ram, Palestine

Palestine 2, Uzbekistan 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10 At Singapore

Singapore 2, Palestine 1

At Riffa, Bahrain

Yemen 2, Saudi Arabia 2

Thursday, Oct. 10 At Buraidah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 3, Singapore 0

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 5, Yemen 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15 At Singapore

Singapore 1, Uzbekistan 3

At Al Ram, Palestine

Palestine 0, Saudi Arabia 0

Thursday, Nov. 14

Uzbekistan vs. Saudi Arabia

Yemen vs. Palestine

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Uzbekistan vs. Palestine

Yemen vs. Singapore

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Palestine vs. Singapore

Saudi Arabia vs. Yemen

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Singapore vs. Saudi Arabia

Yemen vs. Uzbekistan

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Saudi Arabia vs. Palestine

Uzbekistan vs. Singapore

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Palestine vs. Yemen

Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Qatar 4 3 1 0 10 1 10 Oman 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Afghanistan 3 1 0 2 1 9 3 India 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 Bangladesh 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 Thursday, Sept. 5 At Guwahati, India

India 1, Oman 2

At Doha, Qatar

Qatar 6, Afghanistan 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10 At Doha, Qatar

Qatar 0, India 0

At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Afghanistan 1, Bangladesh 0

Thursday, Oct. 10 At Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh 0, Qatar 2

At Seeb, Oman

Oman 3, Afghanistan 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15 At Kolkata, India

India 1, Bangladesh 1

At Al Wakrah, Qatar

Qatar 2, Oman 1

Thursday, Nov. 14

Afghanistan vs. India

Oman vs. Bangladesh

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Afghanistan vs. Qatar

Oman vs. India

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan

India vs. Qatar

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Afghanistan vs. Oman

Qatar vs. Bangladesh

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Bangladesh vs. India

Oman vs. Qatar

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Bangladesh vs. Oman

India vs. Afghanistan

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 3 3 0 0 11 0 9 Kyrgyzstan 3 2 0 1 9 2 6 Tajikistan 3 2 0 1 2 3 6 Mongolia 4 1 0 3 2 9 3 Myanmar 3 0 0 3 0 10 0 Thursday, Sept. 5 At Ulan Bator, Mongolia

Mongolia 1, Myanmar 0

At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan 1, Kyrgyzstan 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10 At Ulan Bator, Mongolia

Mongolia 0, Tajikistan 1

At Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar 0, Japan 2

Thursday, Oct. 10 At Urawa, Japan

Japan 6, Mongolia 0

At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan 7, Myanmar 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15 At Ulan Bator, Mongolia

Mongolia 1, Kyrgyzstan 2

At Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan 0, Japan 3

Thursday, Nov. 14

Kyrgyzstan vs. Japan

Myanmar vs. Tajikistan

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Kyrgyzstan vs. Tajikistan

Myanmar vs. Mongolia

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Japan vs. Myanmar

Tajikistan vs. Mongolia

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Mongolia vs. Japan

Myanmar vs. Kyrgyzstan

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Japan vs. Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan vs. Mongolia

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Japan vs. Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan vs. Myanmar

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Thailand 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 Vietnam 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Utd Arab Emir. 3 2 0 1 8 3 6 Malaysia 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 Indonesia 4 0 0 4 3 14 0 Thursday, Sept. 5 At Rangsit, Thailand

Thailand 0, Vietnam 0

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia 2, Malaysia 3

Tuesday, Sept. 10 At Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia 0, Thailand 3

At Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia 1, United Arab Emirates 2

Thursday, Oct. 10 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 5, Indonesia 0

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam 1, Malaysia 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15 At Gianyar, Indonesia

Indonesia 1, Vietnam 3

At Rangsit, Thailand

Thailand 2, United Arab Emirates 1

Thursday, Nov. 14

Malaysia vs. Thailand

Vietnam vs. United Arab Emirates

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Malaysia vs. Indonesia

Vietnam vs. Thailand

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Thailand vs. Indonesia

United Arab Emirates vs. Malaysia

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Indonesia vs. United Arab Emirates

Malaysia vs. Vietnam

Thursday, June 4, 2020

United Arab Emirates vs. Thailand

Vietnam vs. Indonesia

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Thailand vs. Malaysia

United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts South Korea 3 2 1 0 10 0 7 North Korea 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 Lebanon 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 Turkmenistan 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 Sri Lanka 4 0 0 4 0 14 0 Thursday, Sept. 5 At Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea 2, Lebanon 0

At Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 0, Turkmenistan 2

Tuesday, Sept. 10 At Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 0, North Korea 1

At Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan 0, South Korea 2

Thursday, Oct. 10 At Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanon 2, Turkmenistan 1

At Hwaseong, South Korea

South Korea 8, Sri Lanka 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15 At Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea 0, South Korea 0

At Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 0, Lebanon 3

Thursday, Nov. 14

Lebanon vs. South Korea

Turkmenistan vs. North Korea

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Lebanon vs. North Korea

Turkmenistan vs. Sri Lanka

Thursday, March 26, 2020

North Korea vs. Sri Lanka

South Korea vs. Turkmenistan

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Sri Lanka vs. South Korea

Turkmenistan vs. Lebanon

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Lebanon vs. Sri Lanka

South Korea vs. North Korea

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

North Korea vs. Turkmenistan

South Korea vs. Lebanon

AFRICA FIRST ROUND Home-and-home Winners advance First Leg Wednesday, Sept. 4 At Bujumbura, Burundi

Burundia 1, Tanzania 1

At Djibouti City

Djibouti 2, Eswatini 1

At Asmara, Eritrea

Eritrea 1, Namibia 2

At Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Ethiopia 0, Lesotho 0

At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia 3, Sierra Leone 1

At Belle Vue Maurel, Mauritius

Mauritius 0, Mozambique 1

At Sao Tome

Sao Tome and Principe 0, Guinea-Bissau 1

At Omdurman, Sudan

South Sudan 1, Equatorial Guinea 1

Thursday, Sept. 5 At Victoria, Seychelles

Seychelles 0, Rwanda 3

At N’Djamena, Chad

Chad 1, Sudan 3

At Djibouti City

Somalia 1, Zimbabwe 0

Friday, Sept. 6 At Moroni, Comoros

Comoros 1, Togo 1

At Bakau, Gambia

Gambia 0, Angola 1

Saturday, Sept. 7 At Francistown, Botswana

Botswana 0, Malawi 0

Second Leg Sunday, Sept. 8 At Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania 1, Burundi 1; 1-1 aggregate, 1-1 away goals, Tanzania advances 3-0 on penalty kicks

At Maseru, Lesotho

Lesotho 1, Ethiopia 1, ET; 1-1 aggregate, Ethiopia advances on 1-0 away goals

At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea 1, South Sudan 0, Equatorial Guinea advances on 2-1 aggregate

At Freetown, Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone 1, Liberia 0, Liberia advances on 3-2 aggregate

Tuesday, Sept. 10 At Blantyre, Malawi

Malawi 1, Botswana 0, Malawi advances on 1-0 aggregate

At Manzini, Eswatini

Eswatini 0, Djibouti 0, Djibouti advances on 2-1 aggregate

At Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe 3, Somalia 1, Zimbabwe advances on 3-2 aggregate

At Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique 2, Mauritius 0, Mozambique advances on 3-0 aggregate

At Luanda, Angola

Angola 2, Gambia 1, Angola advances on 3-1 aggregate

At Lome, Togo

Togo 2, Comoros 0, Togo advances on 3-1 aggregate

At Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda 7, Seychelles 0, Rwanda advances on 10-0 aggregate

At Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau 2, Sao Tome and Principe 1, Guinea-Bissau advances on 3-1 aggregate

At Omdurman, Sudan

Sudan 0, Chad 0, Sudan advances on 3-1 aggregate

At Windhooek, Namibia

Namibia 2, Eritrea 0, Namibia advances on 4-1 aggregate

