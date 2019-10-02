Listen Live Sports

2nd Michigan State receiver enters transfer portal

October 18, 2019 11:03 am
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State receiver Cam Chambers has entered the transfer portal, the second Spartans receiver to make the move in less than a week.

The school confirmed the move Thursday. The Spartans have this weekend off before hosting Penn State on Oct. 26.

Chambers had 19 catches for 264 yards during the 2018 season, but in 2019 he’s played in only two games with no receptions.

Earlier in the week, the school said wide receiver Weston Bridges also was entering the transfer portal. Bridges played in six games last season as a redshirt freshman. He made the transition from running back to wide receiver this year, but he has not played in a game in 2019.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

