36ers-Jazz, Box

ADELAIDE (81)

Drmic 1-5 0-0 3, Griffin 5-12 0-0 12, Johnson 6-12 1-1 13, Randall 8-15 0-0 18, Moore 3-9 0-2 6, Teys 1-3 0-0 2, Froling 2-9 3-4 7, Taylor 1-3 0-0 3, McVeigh 1-7 0-0 2, White 0-1 0-0 0, Dillon 5-10 1-2 11, Kyei 1-3 2-2 4, Mudronja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-89 7-11 81.

UTAH (133)

Bogdanovic 4-9 0-0 10, Green 6-8 2-4 16, Davis 3-5 0-0 6, Williams-Goss 5-9 1-2 12, Ingles 4-9 0-0 10, Howard 4-4 0-0 11, Kidd 3-6 0-0 6, O’Neale 5-7 1-1 12, Niang 3-14 0-0 7, Brantley 2-5 0-0 4, Morgan 2-2 1-3 5, Bradley 7-9 4-5 18, Wright-Foreman 2-6 0-0 5, Oni 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 54-100 9-15 133.

Adelaide 18 21 24 18— 81 Utah 28 32 44 29—133

3-Point Goals_Adelaide 6-28 (Randall 2-3, Griffin 2-7, Taylor 1-2, Drmic 1-3, White 0-1, Dillon 0-1, Kyei 0-1, Moore 0-2, McVeigh 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Froling 0-4), Utah 14-44 (Howard 3-3, Green 2-4, Ingles 2-6, Bogdanovic 2-6, Wright-Foreman 1-2, O’Neale 1-2, Oni 1-3, Williams-Goss 1-4, Niang 1-9, Brantley 0-2, Kidd 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Adelaide 37 (Froling 11), Utah 55 (Bradley 10). Assists_Adelaide 16 (Dillon 4), Utah 36 (O’Neale, Ingles 6). Total Fouls_Adelaide 20, Utah 17. A_18,306 (18,306).

