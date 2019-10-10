49ers-Rams Preview Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (4-0) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Rams by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – San Francisco 3-1, Los Angeles Rams 4-1

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 69-67-3

LAST MEETING – Rams beat 49ers 48-32, Dec. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK – 49ers beat Browns 31-3; Seahawks beat Rams 30-29

AP PRO32 RANKING – 49ers No. 4, Rams No. 7

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (1), PASS (22).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (2).

RAMS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (22), PASS (2).

RAMS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (15), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – California rivals meet in early-season tone setter for probable three-way NFC West race with Seattle. … Rams coach Sean McVay and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan were hired 25 days apart in early 2017. Coaches worked together for four years on Washington Redskins’ staff. McVay is 3-1 against his friend, with Rams’ only loss coming while resting all starters late in 2017 season. … McVay’s 27-10 record matches San Francisco’s Jim Harbaugh for best mark through 37 games for all coaches hired in 21st century. … Rams dropped 87 points while sweeping 49ers last season, most they’ve scored against one opponent in single year since 1996. … Niners off to first 4-0 start since 1990. Only 5-0 starts for franchise since joining NFL are 1990, 1984, 1952. … San Francisco scored TD on first possession of second half in all four games this season. … Niners topped 400 yards of offense in three straight games for first time since 2003. SF last had four-game streak when did it five in row in 1998. … San Francisco ran for 275 yards vs. Cleveland, most in game since 355 vs. Chargers in 2014. Niners lead NFL with 200 yards rushing per game. … 49ers allowed 180 yards last week, fewest in game since Dec. 3, 2017 vs. Bears. … San Francisco has allowed league-low four sacks. … K Robbie Gould missed three FGs last week and five this season after making 72 of 75 in first two seasons with 49ers. … San Francisco started league-best 11 drives in opposing territory… Bay Area native Jared Goff of Rams is third in NFL with 1,649 yards passing, but seven TDs and seven interceptions. … Todd Gurley ranks 18th in NFL with 270 yards rushing. Could be limited by thigh bruise this week, possibly putting spotlight on backup Malcolm Brown. … Aaron Donald has seven sacks in last four meetings with Niners. … K Greg Zuerlein has three missed FGs inside 50 yards this season. Only missed four FGs inside 50 in previous three seasons combined. … Rams sacks leader Clay Matthews will miss game with broken jaw. … Rams are only team with three receivers with 325 yards receiving: Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. Kupp is second in NFL with 41 catches, and ranks fourth with 505 yards and four TDs. … Fantasy tip: Although Niners’ defense is tough, Goff is often a good play against team he grew up rooting for. He has thrown nine TD passes, no interceptions in last three meetings with Niners.

