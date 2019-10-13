49ers-Rams Stats

San Francisco 7 0 10 3—20 L.A. Rams 7 0 0 0— 7 First Quarter

La_Woods 8 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:17.

SF_Coleman 2 run (Gould kick), 3:39.

Third Quarter

SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 12:50.

SF_FG Gould 25, 4:58.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 34, 12:03.

A_75,695.

SF La First downs 22 10 Total Net Yards 331 165 Rushes-yards 41-99 22-109 Passing 232 56 Punt Returns 3-38 1-8 Kickoff Returns 1-18 3-74 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-33-1 13-24-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 4-22 Punts 4-39.8 5-53.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-30 8-59 Time of Possession 38:52 21:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Coleman 18-45, Breida 13-36, Mostert 4-13, Garoppolo 5-4, Samuel 1-1. Los Angeles, Brown 11-40, Henderson 6-39, Woods 2-16, Cooks 2-14, Goff 1-0.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 24-33-1-243. Los Angeles, Goff 13-24-0-78.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 8-103, Breida 4-27, Pettis 3-45, Samuel 3-18, Coleman 2-16, Goodwin 2-15, Bourne 1-11, Toilolo 1-8. Los Angeles, Kupp 4-17, Higbee 3-25, Cooks 3-18, Everett 2-9, Henderson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 55.

