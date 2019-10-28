Listen Live Sports

76ers-Hawks, Box

October 28, 2019 10:21 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (105)

Harris 5-16 2-3 13, Horford 1-4 2-2 5, Embiid 12-19 10-10 36, Simmons 6-11 1-2 13, Richardson 6-14 0-0 14, Ennis III 1-3 0-0 3, Thybulle 2-8 2-4 8, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, O’Quinn 1-3 0-0 2, Milton 2-5 3-4 9, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-88 20-25 105.

ATLANTA (103)

Hunter 4-8 4-7 14, Collins 6-10 3-4 16, Len 2-7 1-2 5, Young 7-20 9-10 25, Reddish 2-7 0-0 4, Fernando 5-7 0-2 11, Parker 2-7 0-0 6, Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Turner 0-1 2-2 2, Bembry 3-6 1-2 7, Huerter 2-5 1-1 6. Totals 36-84 22-32 103.

Philadelphia 31 32 19 23—105
Atlanta 40 25 18 20—103

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-41 (Richardson 2-5, Milton 2-5, Embiid 2-6, Thybulle 2-7, Horford 1-2, Ennis III 1-2, Harris 1-9, O’Quinn 0-1, Scott 0-2, Korkmaz 0-2), Atlanta 9-27 (Parker 2-3, Hunter 2-4, Young 2-5, Fernando 1-2, Collins 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Reddish 0-1, Carter 0-3, Len 0-4). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 13), Atlanta 45 (Hunter 9). Assists_Philadelphia 22 (Simmons 6), Atlanta 23 (Young 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 29, Atlanta 25. Technicals_Embiid, Young, Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_14,094 (18,118).

