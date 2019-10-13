Listen Live Sports

76ers-Magic, Box

October 13, 2019 9:13 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (126)

Harris 5-12 2-2 14, Horford 5-8 0-0 11, Embiid 3-6 8-9 15, Simmons 1-4 1-2 3, Richardson 3-8 6-7 13, Thybulle 3-7 3-3 10, Ennis III 3-4 0-0 6, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Bolden 0-1 2-2 2, O’Quinn 1-2 1-3 3, Koumadje 2-2 0-0 4, Pelle 1-1 2-2 4, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 3-4 0-0 7, Korkmaz 3-4 0-0 7, Milton 3-4 1-3 9, Shayok 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 42-80 29-37 126.

ORLANDO (94)

Isaac 4-12 1-1 9, Gordon 2-12 0-0 4, Bamba 4-6 2-3 12, Augustin 2-5 5-6 10, Carter-Williams 4-11 1-3 9, Iwundu 3-7 2-2 10, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Jeffries 0-1 0-0 0, Aminu 4-5 2-2 12, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Humphries 1-1 1-2 4, Birch 1-2 1-2 3, Fultz 5-11 2-3 12, Magette 0-2 0-0 0, Frazier Jr. 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 34-87 18-26 94.

Philadelphia 26 31 33 36—126
Orlando 14 31 27 22— 94

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 13-31 (Milton 2-2, Harris 2-5, Scott 1-1, Horford 1-1, Neto 1-1, Korkmaz 1-2, Embiid 1-2, Shayok 1-2, Smith 1-2, Thybulle 1-4, Richardson 1-4, Ennis III 0-1, O’Quinn 0-1, Bolden 0-1, Miles 0-2), Orlando 8-32 (Aminu 2-2, Bamba 2-3, Iwundu 2-5, Humphries 1-1, Augustin 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-2, Isaac 0-4, Gordon 0-5, Carter-Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_Fultz. Rebounds_Philadelphia 53 (Simmons, Embiid 9), Orlando 34 (Gordon, Isaac 6). Assists_Philadelphia 29 (O’Quinn 9), Orlando 23 (Augustin 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 26, Orlando 33. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second) 2. A_16,819 (18,846).

