AC Milan hires Stefano Pioli as coach, replaces Giampaolo

October 9, 2019 6:40 am
 
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has hired Stefano Pioli as coach to replace the fired Marco Giampaolo.

Pioli, who has previously coached city rival Inter Milan, has agreed to a two-year contract. Milan announced the news in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Pioli, who is an Inter fan, coached the Nerazzurri during the 2016-17 season but was fired after losing 10 of 27 matches.

Giampaolo was hired by Milan in June as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as coach after a fifth-place finish left the team out of the Champions League. However, Milan has lost four of his seven matches in charge.

