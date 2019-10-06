Listen Live Sports

Adesanya floors middleweight champion Whittaker at UFC 243

October 6, 2019 12:52 am
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Interim champion Israel Adesanya has dethroned UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with a stunning knockout in the second round of their highly anticipated 185-pound unification bout which headlined UFC 243 at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand-based, Nigerian-born Adesanya landed a right hook which floored Whittaker in the final seconds of the first round and ended the fight in the second of the five-round contest with a left hook.

It was New Zealand-born Australian Whittaker’s first fight since June 2018 in Chicago. The 28-year-old Whittaker was scheduled to fight in February but withdrew due to emergency bowel surgery.

Whittaker’s UFC world-title defense was the first by an Australian.

Adesanya, 30, has improved his UFC record to 7-0.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

