The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

October 21, 2019 1:36 pm
 
Records Through Oct. 19
Record Pts Pvs
1. Valdosta State (30) 7-0 774 1
2. Ferris State 7-0 737 2
3. Minnesota State 7-0 708 3
4. Tarleton State (1) 7-0 663 4
5. Ouachita Baptist 7-0 644 5
6. Notre Dame (Ohio) 7-0 608 6
7. Lenoir-Rhyne 7-0 586 8
8. Indianapolis 6-0 526 10
9. Colorado School of Mines 7-0 519 11
9. Slippery Rock 7-0 519 9
11. Central Missouri 7-0 421 14
12. Wingate 7-0 417 13
13. Colorado State-Pueblo 6-1 368 15
14. Northwest Missouri State 6-1 343 7
15. Bowie State 7-0 337 16
16. Grand Valley State 6-1 311 17
17. Kutztown 7-0 305 18
18. Harding 6-1 247 21
19. Indiana (Pa.) 6-1 209 22
20. West Florida 5-1 177 24
21. West Chester 6-1 151 12
22. Angelo State 6-1 142 25
23. Henderson State 6-1 71 NR
23. Texas A&M-Commerce 4-2 71 20
25. Virginia Union 6-1 67 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Pittsburg State 39, Dixie State 37, Sioux Falls 20, Fort Hays State 12, Missouri Western State 11, Fayetteville State 5, Minnesota-Duluth 5, Truman State 5, Eastern New Mexico 4, Frostburg State 4, Tiffin 4, Nebraska-Kearney 3, Assumption 2, Southern Arkansas 2, Miles 1.

