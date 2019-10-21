AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Records Through Oct. 19 Record Pts Pvs 1. Valdosta State (30) 7-0 774 1 2. Ferris State 7-0 737 2 3. Minnesota State 7-0 708 3 4. Tarleton State (1) 7-0 663 4 5. Ouachita Baptist 7-0 644 5 6. Notre Dame (Ohio) 7-0 608 6 7. Lenoir-Rhyne 7-0 586 8 8. Indianapolis 6-0 526 10 9. Colorado School of Mines 7-0 519 11 9. Slippery Rock 7-0 519 9 11. Central Missouri 7-0 421 14 12. Wingate 7-0 417 13 13. Colorado State-Pueblo 6-1 368 15 14. Northwest Missouri State 6-1 343 7 15. Bowie State 7-0 337 16 16. Grand Valley State 6-1 311 17 17. Kutztown 7-0 305 18 18. Harding 6-1 247 21 19. Indiana (Pa.) 6-1 209 22 20. West Florida 5-1 177 24 21. West Chester 6-1 151 12 22. Angelo State 6-1 142 25 23. Henderson State 6-1 71 NR 23. Texas A&M-Commerce 4-2 71 20 25. Virginia Union 6-1 67 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Pittsburg State 39, Dixie State 37, Sioux Falls 20, Fort Hays State 12, Missouri Western State 11, Fayetteville State 5, Minnesota-Duluth 5, Truman State 5, Eastern New Mexico 4, Frostburg State 4, Tiffin 4, Nebraska-Kearney 3, Assumption 2, Southern Arkansas 2, Miles 1.

