AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

|Records Through Oct. 19
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Valdosta State (30)
|7-0
|774
|1
|2. Ferris State
|7-0
|737
|2
|3. Minnesota State
|7-0
|708
|3
|4. Tarleton State (1)
|7-0
|663
|4
|5. Ouachita Baptist
|7-0
|644
|5
|6. Notre Dame (Ohio)
|7-0
|608
|6
|7. Lenoir-Rhyne
|7-0
|586
|8
|8. Indianapolis
|6-0
|526
|10
|9. Colorado School of Mines
|7-0
|519
|11
|9. Slippery Rock
|7-0
|519
|9
|11. Central Missouri
|7-0
|421
|14
|12. Wingate
|7-0
|417
|13
|13. Colorado State-Pueblo
|6-1
|368
|15
|14. Northwest Missouri State
|6-1
|343
|7
|15. Bowie State
|7-0
|337
|16
|16. Grand Valley State
|6-1
|311
|17
|17. Kutztown
|7-0
|305
|18
|18. Harding
|6-1
|247
|21
|19. Indiana (Pa.)
|6-1
|209
|22
|20. West Florida
|5-1
|177
|24
|21. West Chester
|6-1
|151
|12
|22. Angelo State
|6-1
|142
|25
|23. Henderson State
|6-1
|71
|NR
|23. Texas A&M-Commerce
|4-2
|71
|20
|25. Virginia Union
|6-1
|67
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Pittsburg State 39, Dixie State 37, Sioux Falls 20, Fort Hays State 12, Missouri Western State 11, Fayetteville State 5, Minnesota-Duluth 5, Truman State 5, Eastern New Mexico 4, Frostburg State 4, Tiffin 4, Nebraska-Kearney 3, Assumption 2, Southern Arkansas 2, Miles 1.
