AHL At A Glance

October 4, 2019 10:28 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bridgeport 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Rochester 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Syracuse 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Binghamton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laval 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grand Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rockford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Antonio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

